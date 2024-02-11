Santa Fe City Financial Audit In Council

Santa Fe City Council Members met and reviewed the independent audit of the 2022 year.

For the 2022 year the auditors recorded 17 findings of errors, which is an improvement over the 22 findings of errors in the 2021 audit.

Councilor Jamie Cassutt said this is an interesting situation and asked The city’s Financial Director Emily Oster when she joined the administration.

“We’re in this interesting situation where we are auditing years where we have already made substantial changes to all of these findings. I want to remind everybody this is an audit looking at July 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and Director Oster, when did you come on board?”

Director Oster said she joined the administration in September of 2022.

Councilor Amanda Chavez noted that audits are the way to show improvement and thanked Director Oster.

“We’re always going to want to know how we can improve, there's always going to be room for growth for any department. This is our way to figure out how to do that every single year. Right now it's not giving us that information because it's late and it's not real-time and I think we all acknowledge that, but I think we’ve made significant gains to get to a place where we can truly use it as ‘how are we doing in real-time’ and what can we do better. I think that is exciting and I think we are getting closer to that and a lot of that is due to your leadership so I want to thank you for that.”

The Cities Accounting software Munis was upgraded from the 2011 version to the 2019 version during January of 2023