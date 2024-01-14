AG Torrez Rebrands Office As New Mexico Department Of Justice

Saying his department needs to be modernized, state Attorney General Raul Torrez is rebranding his office to be named the New Mexico Department of Justice.

Speaking to a big crowd including many local and state elected officials and law enforcement personnel from around New Mexico during an Open House at the AG office in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Torrez said is was important to reaffirm that there is in our system of government an agency that is wholly dedicated in advancing the interests of justice.

“What we have tried to do over the last year is to exemplify a broadening of that mission,” he said. “To recapture a sense of purpose and a sense of focus on critical issues from public safety to behavioral health to ways in which we can provide new treatment and support for friends and family and neighbors who are struggling with addiction and behavioral health issues, to try and find answers to better protect seniors, people who are the victims of scams but also to think broadly and to lend our voice to big national issues.”

Torrez says he wants New Mexicans to feel free to call on his department for the help they need be it consumer complaints or government accountability.

He says his hope is that the rebranding is a moment for his department to reorient itself around an agency that is committed to action and is committed to service.