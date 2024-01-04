Stansbury, USDA Highlight Federal Funding For Sandia Fire Station

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury was at the Pueblo of Sandia Wednesday along with USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small to talk to pueblo and county leaders and highlight projects using federal funding to improve the community.

A new fire station on the Pueblo is being built next to the police station thanks in part to a $1.4 million grant from the USDA through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Stansbury says the station is long overdue and will be the first at the Pueblo.

“It’s also part of a larger effort to address the rural health care and emergency service needs of New Mexico,” she said. “My office has been working night and day to address emergency needs and public safety needs, helping to partner with state police to get fentanyl off the streets and our local law enforcement and fire departments. We’ve been working with our rural communities to address food insecurity and youth homelessness and of course to make sure we are meeting the emergency needs of our communities.”

The $28 million project will also include EMS services. The Bernalillo County Fire DEpartment will hire 21 additional personnel to maintain and operate the station.

It is expected to greatly reduce response time for much of the area around Sandia Pueblo and northern Bernalillo County and southern Sandoval County.

The new station is expected to be open for businesses in late April.