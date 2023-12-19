Santa Fe County Reopens Tesuque Solid Waste Convenience Center

Santa Fe County residents in and around the Pueblo of Tesuque can now again drop off their recycling and trash at the Tesuque Solid Waste Convenience Center.

The center was closed in June of 2022 because it was on tribal land meaning the county couldn’t operate it.

But thanks to discussions with Pueblo officials the site has been cleaned up, reorganized and ready for drop offs.

County Commissioner Justin Greene says he has been working on getting the center reopened since before he was elected.

“This was something that came up before I even took office. Folks asked me to step into this even before I took office,” he said. “It’s taken over a year if you count those days but it’s taken 11 and a half months to get to this point since I took office in January. It’s an honor to work on these difficult solutions. I really honor my relationship with the folks over at Tesuque Pueblo that made this a little easier than it could have been, I’m sure, but it still takes a lot of time.”

Director of Santa Fe County Public Works Brian Snyder says the improvements made at the Solid Waste Convenience Center not only reduce environmental impacts but also enhance the overall customer experience, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

The entrance has been cleaned up and gravel has been laid in the parking area. In addition, the existing drainage infrastructure has undergone maintenance and cleaning designed to prevent any potential issues that may arise from blockages or malfunctions. The Center is located at 48-58 NM-592. It is open from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.