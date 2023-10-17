"Benny's Law" Gun Safety Tour Stops In Santa Fe

The author of the law that holds gun owners responsible for negligently allowing children access to such weapons is touring the state to raise awareness of Benny’s Law.

Albuquerque State Representative Pamelya Herndon was in Santa Fe over the weekend as part of a 33-county informational tour to help prevent gun-related incidents and tragedies by ensuring gun owners understand their legal responsibility to keep firearms out of the reach of children.

Free gun locks are being handed out at the tour stops.

Herndon says more needs to be done and there needs to be more focus on the issues that lead children to believe a gun is the solution to the problems they face be it violence against others or themselves.

She says she’ll be proposing legislation during next year’s 30-day session. Herndon will be asking for $2.5 million for mental health rooms in all New Mexico schools, that funding is increased for apprenticeship programs, and to have mental health recovery centers where families can stay together while a parent is receiving treatment.

“Right now there are two that I know of, if you have a child over six, or a child over ten cannot take them into one of these mental recovery facilities with you for the long term.” she said. “That’s the best time that people need each other. It’s to keep families together.”



Herndon says the tour around the state has gone very well and she’s excited about continuing what they are doing. The tour is being co-hosted by the Alliance for Gun Violence Solutions.

She says there are some counties in the southern part of New Mexico that they were advised not to visit with the tour.