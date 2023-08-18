NM Legislative Finance Committee Names Sallee As Agency Director

The New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee has named Charles Sallee as its new agency director.

Sallee had been interim director since David Abbey retired from the position in May.

He’s been with the LFC since 2005. He was previously a program evaluator and has been deputy director since 2010.

After a unanimous vote by the committee Sallee thanked legislators for his appointment.

“Thank you Mr. Chairman (Sen. George Munoz), I’m truly honored I promise I’ll do a good job and I really look forward to working with you all and the full legislature to really take advantage of a historic time in our state’s history to hopefully turn the tide and really improve the lives of New Mexicans all across the state,” he said.

Committee Chair Sen. George Munoz told Sallee the entire state is counting on him to help create policies to improve the lives of New Mexicans.

Sen. Nancy Rodriguez it’s been a long haul and challenging for lawmakers and LFC staff. She says it’s never easy to face uncertainty and is happy to see that Salee and the staff will continue to serve the state.