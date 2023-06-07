Hometown Heroes Banners Going Up In Santa Fe

The Hometown Heroes Banners will begin being erected this week. The banners of local veterans every year go up along the entire Cerrillos Road Corridor and St. Francis Drive.

Mayor Alan Webber says they are looking to find a more permanent funding source so the American Legion doesn’t have to hunt down donations every year.

“The money goes not to the city, it goes to the American Legion,” he said. “We can provide information on how to make a contribution, send a check, to the American Legion Post so the amount of money that is needed will be raised. So far, I can report that the calls I’ve been able to make include tremendously generous contributions from a variety of folks.”

Those who have made donations include Buddy and Irene Roybal, The Kiwanis Club, La Fonda Hotel, and Heritage Hotels.

As usual, the banners will stay up until Veterans Day.

The process has been smoother than last year when high winds and engineering questions delayed getting the banners hung.