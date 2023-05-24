Lujan Grisham Reestablishes Organized Crime Commission

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has reestablished a commission to combat organized crime in New Mexico.

The bipartisan Organized Crime Commission was first established in the 1970’s but has often not been fully utilized by sitting Governors.

The seven member commission will focus on preventing drug overdoses and human and gun trafficking.

They are appointed by the Governor and approved by the state senate.

Lujan Grisham says commission members have vast experience in law enforcement and criminal justice and will be given a great deal of support to crack down on organized crime cartels in New Mexico and beyond.

“Each tool in the tool box that signals we are serious, we will hold you accountable. We will identify patterns and issues. We will do that in our own state and across state lines. We will fully engage our federal partners as a benefit to the folks who are working day and night who are working to keep New Mexicans safe.”

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman will be the chair of the Commission, he’ll be joined by former Chief Justice Judith Nakamura, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, DPS Secretary Jason Bowie, U.S. Marshal for New Mexico Sonya Chavez, Western New Mexico University Police Chief Eddie Flores and Eighth Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya.

Lujan Grisham says the commission will rely heavily on the expertise both within the group and others including New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and the Business Advisory Council for Crime Reduction created by the governor earlier this year.