© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Legislative Education Study Committee Opens Interim Session

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT
Screenshot (310).jpg
Kevin Meerschaert
/
via Zoom
The Legislative Education Study Committee met Monday at Bernalillo High School

The New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee kicked off the Interim legislative Session on Monday with an expansive work plan with many issues the committee’s staff will research and present to lawmakers.

During the meeting at Bernalillo High School, LESC Director Gwen Perea Warniment and her staff laid out an overarching plan addressing some of the major education issues facing New Mexico. 

She told lawmakers the LESC is going to deliver its finding as an action plan instead of just informational reports.

“An action plan has results, deliverables, timelines, (and) ultimately considerations for you as a committee (in) both policy and budget implications,” she said. “It’s a little different in format but you’ll see some of the same themes, so hopefully it will not look too different where you’ll be able to get the idea of what we are trying to see. Your feedback will be very helpful.”

Some of the issues the LESC staff will be investigating include the Educator Ecosystem, Student Success, budgeting, infrastructure, community and family support and equity.

The Committee will be meeting monthly except in August in cities across the state ahead of next year’s 30-day session.

The meetings will be held in Taos, Grants, Clovis, Portales, Carlsbad and at Roundhouse.             

Tags
Government New Mexico State Legislature
Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert