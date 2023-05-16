Legislative Education Study Committee Opens Interim Session

The New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee kicked off the Interim legislative Session on Monday with an expansive work plan with many issues the committee’s staff will research and present to lawmakers.

During the meeting at Bernalillo High School, LESC Director Gwen Perea Warniment and her staff laid out an overarching plan addressing some of the major education issues facing New Mexico.

She told lawmakers the LESC is going to deliver its finding as an action plan instead of just informational reports.

“An action plan has results, deliverables, timelines, (and) ultimately considerations for you as a committee (in) both policy and budget implications,” she said. “It’s a little different in format but you’ll see some of the same themes, so hopefully it will not look too different where you’ll be able to get the idea of what we are trying to see. Your feedback will be very helpful.”

Some of the issues the LESC staff will be investigating include the Educator Ecosystem, Student Success, budgeting, infrastructure, community and family support and equity.

The Committee will be meeting monthly except in August in cities across the state ahead of next year’s 30-day session.

The meetings will be held in Taos, Grants, Clovis, Portales, Carlsbad and at Roundhouse.