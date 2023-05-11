Santa Fe To Start Mental Wellness Program For City Employees

The Santa Fe Governing Body has approved a pilot program to support the mental health and wellness of city employees.

The two-year pilot is similar to a program already in place for state employees that allows one day a year for a Wellness Day Leave and up to two hours a week for Physical and Mental Fitness Leave.

Cosponsor Councilor Amanda Chavez says with the stresses faced by city employees, it’s important to let them know their mental health is a high priority.

“We have to acknowledge how hard that work is and be an organization that supports their staff in a way that says it’s okay to not be okay and it’s okay to prioritize your wellbeing,” she said. “On top of that I think it’s really important for a government organization to contribute to ending the stigma around mental health. For us to say we are going to take care of our staff and acknowledge that their mental wellbeing is important really does speak volumes to our community.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and a recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation, New Mexico has an age-adjusted suicide rate nearly double the average of the rest of the country. It also has higher rates of anxiety and depressive disorders.

What can be done during the two hour leave is up to the employee be it exercise or other mental well being.

May is Mental Health Month and councilors and Mayor Alan Webber say the legislation will help in both recruitment and retention of employees.

The pilot goes into effect July 1st and the results will be monitored to see how well it works and if it should be extended.