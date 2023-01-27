Bill to Ban Organ Transplant Discrimination Against Disabled Passes First Committee

A bill to ban discrimination against people with physical or mental disabilities regarding transplants is one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 71 , known as Glory’s Law, would prohibit denying someone an organ, eye or tissue transplant based solely on a physical or mental disability.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and is expected to be heard in the Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee as early as next week.

Bill Sponsor Republican Senator and Minority Whip Craig Brandt says the legislation is a preventative measure.

“The issue really came up in Texas where a young man was denied an organ transplant due to the fact he was disabled and he passed away,” he said. “This has not been a problem so far in our state. We are just making sure it doesn’t become one.”

Lt. Governor Howie Morales and New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzalez, along with Christy Sellers, the mother of Glory, who the bill is named after also were on hand to support the bill.

Glory has Down’s Syndrome, as well as one of Coach Gonzalez’s children.

Brandt says insurance companies in the state say they will cover such a transplant. He says his concern is those who control the transplant waiting list to make sure they never discriminate.