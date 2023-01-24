Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Addresses State Chamber Of Commerce

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says state businesses are the key to bringing more job opportunities, lower crime and better educational outcomes to New Mexico.

The Governor addressed the State Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at its annual Business Day in Santa Fe.

Lujan Grisham says while there are still many challenges facing New Mexican families, there needs to be more of a focus on what’s working to take advantage of opportunities that can move the state and business forward.

The Governor highlighted some of the accomplishments of her administration including job growth, a large increase in college and secondary education enrollment and low unemployment.

Lujan Grisham says Chamber and business leadership are to thank for much of the success.

“You’ve been incredible partners to the state and you are respected leaders not just statewide but in every neighborhood and community across this incredible state, and without your leadership and support that momentum shifts and the ability to unequivocally deal with public safety, behavioral health, and housing and those challenges can’t be met without the leaders in this room today,” she said. “This is why this Advocacy Day is so critical not just to the state government but to everybody else who is looking for that opportunity to succeed.”

Lujan Grisham went over some of her priorities for the legislative session including pretrial retention reform, extended classroom time, $100 million dollars for housing needs and the creation of a public safety council that includes businesses owners to fight expanding retail crime.