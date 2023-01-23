Santa Fe County Breaks Ground On Northeast/Southeast Connectors

After 20 years of planning and implementation, ground was broken on Monday for the Northeast/Southeast Connector Roads in Santa Fe County.

County officials braved the high winds and cold temperatures to celebrate work beginning on the long awaited roadways around Santa Fe Community College.

The three-point-eight miles of new road will extend Rabbit Road with the Northeast Connector to a aroundabout at Richards Ave. There will also be the new Southeast Connector running from Rabbit Road south to with roundabouts at Oshara, College Drive, and at an extended Avenida del Sur.

It will include bike lanes and hiking and biking paths and a new parking area for the Spur Trail.

County Commissioner Hank Hughes says the new roads will greatly benefit current county residents and those coming in the future.

“It means there will be a connection to the community college that was supposed to have been there. It will bypass the Oshara Village so people don’t have to drive through it to get to the college. It will help cut down on traffic on Richards Ave. so there won’t be such a backup during rush hour,” he said. “It will create bike paths so people can bike around. It’s part of our plan to (make) this area the growth area for the county.”

The $20.5 million price tag is being paid for through local general obligation bonds as well as funding from the New Mexico Department of Transportation and federal dollars to pay for broadband infrastructure.

Construction is expected to be completed by this fall.