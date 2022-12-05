Santa Fe Moving To Ban Firearms At City-Owned Properties Where Children Gather

Santa Fe is considering an ordinance to expand the number of places where firearms are banned.

Legislation has been introduced to the Governing Body that would include the Santa Fe Convention Center and parking garage, the Municipal Recreation Complex Soccer Fields, the downtown, LaFarge and Southside Libraries, The Genoveva Chavez Community Center, and facilities where the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board holds its meetings.

Mayor Alan Webber says while the state constitution bans regulating the right to bear arms, it does allow prohibiting weapons on school property and where school-related activities are performed.

“We are constrained in so many ways by the state constitution which was early on taken over by the NRA to say that cities can’t do anything more restrictive with gun legislation than when the state does,” he said. “This is an area where we have jurisdiction and I think we can make a statement about the safety and well being of our kids when they are either in a city building or city land.”

If approved by the full Governing Body signs will be erected at all the locations stating the firearms bans.

The ban would also extend other city-owned facilities where students would visit for school related or sanctioned activities and where student interns would be working.

The bill will be heard during the Body’s Quality of Life committee hearing on Wednesday and later by the Public Works and Utilities and Finance Committees.

It’s scheduled for a final vote in January.