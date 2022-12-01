Santa Fe Governing Body Approves Midtown Master Plan

The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to approve the Master Plan for the Midtown Development Project.

The plan has been in the works for about four years looking at what should be done with the site of the old College of Santa Fe and Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

Plans for the 64-acre site off St. Michaels include from 950 to 1100 new homes including apartments and townhouses. At least 30-percent will be affordable to low-to-moderate income households.

Plans also include an education hub with a state-of-the-art central library, a community center and plaza, and expanded business opportunities including film TV and digital production and technology and design facilities.

Mayor Alan Webber says it was a great community effort to get the plan accomplished.

“I think that this was an outstanding demonstration of cooperation, collaboration between the community and our staff. The whole team worked together,” he said. “We really learned and listened and worked collaboratively. The (result) is a world-class product worthy of a world-class opportunity.”

During a public hearing Wednesday night several groups including the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, the Green Chamber, the Home Builders Association, realtors, affordable housing advocates and nearby property owners threw their support behind the Midtown Master Plan.

While getting the Master Plan approved is a major step in the long-awaiting revitalization project, there is still much to be done before any dirt is turned.

The Midtown Redevelopment Plan was introduced to the City Council last night. A vote by the Governing Body is scheduled for December 14th.

The city will be issuing Requests For Proposals for developers interested in redeveloping the Greer Garson Performing Arts Center, the Garson Studios, and the visual arts center on Friday.

Lee Logston is the Midtown Asset Development Manager for the city.

He says they will be holding some events to keep the site active and that If all goes according to plan, construction could begin in about a year and a half.