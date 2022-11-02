© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

State, Albuquerque city leaders cut ribbon on affordable housing

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:37 PM MDT
IMG_4286.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
(From left to right) Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque City Council President Isaac Benton and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller cut the ribbon to "open" The Commons at Martineztown

The ribbon has been cut at The Commons in Martineztown to celebrate the renovation of 96 affordable housing units that will help benefit seniors, those with disabilities and families in Albuquerque.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, House Majority Floor Leader Javier Martinez and Albuquerque City Council President Isaac Benton were all on hand to celebrate this occasion.

The renovations of the three housing complexes focused on improving energy efficiency, resident comfort, safety, security and indoor air quality.

The creation of accessible common areas and adaptable units for households with disabilities were also added during the renovation period.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, who last month announced the new city program, “Housing Forward” said Martineztown could be an example of how Albuquerque could expand the access to affordable housing as the city is growing for the first time in decades.

IMG_4274.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller speaks during the ceremony to celebrate Martineztown

“To look at what Matineztown has done, they said yes to urban renewal and what does that mean in really wonkish policy terms? It means zoning that facilitates densier housing. So we’re going to ask the whole city of Albuquerque to do the same thing.”

Part of the funding that made these renovations possible came from the state and a $1.5 million investment in capital outlay funding.

This has been one part of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration’s approach to increasing accessibility to affordable housing across the state.

IMG_4256.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said housing is the key to help New Mexicans across the state

“Housing is the secret sauce to everything else we need and want. It creates that kind of stability that lowers all kinds of risks in communities and when we do that work and we are, we’re going to see incredible changes statewide for everyone, of every age. I’m so proud of Martineztown and every single other community for standing tough, standing firm and standing up for each other.”

Government
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez