Former President Obama releases video in support of Lujan Grisham

Former President Barack Obama was featured in a video posted on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign’s Twitter account , asking New Mexicans to get out a vote for the democratic incumbent.

“Hi New Mexico, I’m here to ask you to reelect Michelle Lujan Grisham as your governor.”

With election day now less than two weeks away, Lujan Grisham finds herself in a tight race against Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti.

The governor has touted her response to the pandemic, the growth of the economy and investments made in education during this election season; all of these points were touched on by President Obama in his video address.

“Over the last few years, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has helped spur growth in New Mexico by diversifying the economy, supporting small business and making historic investments in schools.”

But the issue that has emerged as the biggest in this election is the access to abortion.

Ronchetti’s current position on abortion is to have a statewide special election on access to the procedure, stating on his website that “everyone gets a say”.

Governor Lujan Grisham has repeatedly taken actions to protect access to abortion in New Mexico and made these efforts a cornerstone of her reelection efforts.

This was also another issue the former president touched on.

“While other states were banning abortion, she took action to protect the rights of women. This November, you have a choice, build on this progress or take New Mexico backwards. So vote for Governor Lujan Grisham, there’s too much at stake.”

Early voting is still underway in New Mexico and will continue until November 5th. Election day is November 8th and voters can now register the same day they fill out their ballots.