Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Sits For Interview At KSFR

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM MDT
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sits for interview in KSFR's studios with KSFR Government and Political Reporter Kevin Meerschaert.

Early voting is already well underway as Election Day is now less than two weeks away.

The biggest race in New Mexico is for the governorship with incumbent Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham being challenged by Republican Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Karen Bedonie.

On Tuesday, ahead of an appearance with Vice-President Kamala Harris in Albuquerque, the Governor stopped by the studios of KSFR to talk about the campaign and any plans in a possible second term.

       KSFR has reached out to the campaign of Mark Ronchetti offering him to speak to our listeners as well.

