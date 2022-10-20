Santa Fe Planning Commission Approves Midtown Master Plan And Rezoning

The Santa Fe Planning Commission has approved the Midtown Redevelopment Master Plan and rezoning.

The redevelopment of the old campus of the College of Santa Fe and The Santa Fe University of Art and Design has been in the planning stages for years.

The plan for the 64-acre property includes over 1,000 units of market-rate and affordable housing, an education hub, spaces for various cultural events and commercial venues, and recreational facilities and green spaces.

Lee Logston is the Midtown Asset Development Manager for the city.

He says the Commission’s approval is a major step in getting the project moving forward.

“Many people in this community have very fond memories of both colleges and have been sad to see it languish in recent years, but we have finally passed the first major milestone or hurdle in redeveloping the property,” he said. “For the applicant team, it’s a good feeling.”

The Planning Commission added some conditions to the plan before voting for approval.

The conditions address some of the problems raised by property owners and residents near the parcel. They include eliminating street cut-throughs and what had appeared to have been a street running through several of the businesses in the St. Micheal’s West Shopping Center.

The developers say they’ll agree to the conditions.

The plans now go to the Governing Body which is expected to vote on them and the rezoning in November.