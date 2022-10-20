© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Government

Santa Fe Planning Commission Approves Midtown Master Plan And Rezoning

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 20, 2022 at 10:39 PM MDT
IMG_20221020_185044265.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert
/
KSFR-FM
Several land and business owners watch Thursday night as Midtown Redevelopment project spokespeople address the Planning Committee on the plans for the project.

The Santa Fe Planning Commission has approved the Midtown Redevelopment Master Plan and rezoning.

The redevelopment of the old campus of the College of Santa Fe and The Santa Fe University of Art and Design has been in the planning stages for years.

The plan for the 64-acre property includes over 1,000 units of market-rate and affordable housing, an education hub, spaces for various cultural events and commercial venues, and recreational facilities and green spaces.

Lee Logston is the Midtown Asset Development Manager for the city. 

He says the Commission’s approval is a major step in getting the project moving forward.

“Many people in this community have very fond memories of both colleges and have been sad to see it languish in recent years, but we have finally passed the first major milestone or hurdle in redeveloping the property,” he said. “For the applicant team, it’s a good feeling.”      

The Planning Commission added some conditions to the plan before voting for approval.

The conditions address some of the problems raised by property owners and residents near the parcel. They include eliminating street cut-throughs and what had appeared to have been a street running through several of the businesses in the St. Micheal’s West Shopping Center.

The developers say they’ll agree to the conditions.

The plans now go to the Governing Body which is expected to vote on them and the rezoning in November.             

Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert