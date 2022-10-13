Attorney General and Secretary of State share voter information advisory with public

With early voting in full swing in New Mexico, several state officials are reminding citizens of their rights as a registered voters and the dangers of misinformation, voter intimidation and interference at the polls.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver held a press conference Thursday afternoon to issue a voter information advisory to the media and the public.

The advisory touched on the aforementioned topics and shared resources such as important dates and deadlines and how to report any violations of voting laws.

Toulouse Oliver said the changing landscape of elections in the nation have driven officials to have to reorient their preparation for voting and voting safety in America.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said the hope of this voter advisory is to provide the citizens of New Mexico with the information necessary for them to full participate safely in the upcoming general election.

“As you know, threats to election workers have increased in recent years and election administrators across the country also have concerns that bad actors might attempt to interfere with this year’s general election. We have indications at this time of any actions that might adversely affect New Mexico’s election, it is essential that the public has as much awareness as possible.”

Toulouse Oliver continued by saying the advisory will help voters understand the various voting methods available to them, such as in-person voting or voting by mail and the many safeguards that are also in place to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to exercise their voting rights.

Also included in the advisory is a list of individuals who are allowed at a polling location.

Those include poll workers, voters, election staff or messengers, challengers, watchers, election observers, the media if permitted by the county clerk.

As far as prohibited individuals at either a polling location or ballot drop box locations, those include unauthorized individuals and activities such as voter intimidation, electioneering within 100 feet of a voting location and coercion and bribes are all prohibited.

Voter intimidation was one of the issues that was stressed during the press conference.

Balderas said it was his office’s priority to ensure voters felt safe and secure this election season.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas at Thursday's press conference.

“Citizens have a right and it is our obligation and our goal to set the right tone at the top that we fully support free elections, free participation and most importantly we are trying to eradicate any coercion, threat or intimidation into this process.”

Voter intimidation and discriminatory conduct, as well as obstruction or interference at the polls is illegal under federal and New Mexico law.

If someone interferes with a citizen’s right to vote, they are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s office at 1-844-255-9210.

For trusted sources for voting information, you can visit NMVOTE.org or contact your county clerk.

Early voting is currently underway and will continue up until November 5th. Election day is November 8th and polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.