Over $26 million In EPA Funding Coming To New Mexico

New Mexico is getting over $26 million from the Environmental Protection Agency for infrastructure improvements.

The dollars will be going to the New Mexico Environment Department and the State’s Finance Authority.

New Mexico is the first state in the EPA region to receive the grants.

It comes from the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill approved by Congress and signed by President Biden.

EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance presented the ceremonial check to New Mexico Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney at an event Thursday morning at Roundhouse.

“Water is an essential right for all individuals and is critical for community growth,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Through this funding, and working with state partners, EPA continues to make significant clean water advancements for communities in New Mexico. EPA remains committed to modernizing water infrastructure to improve public health and the environment.”

Kenney says the investment means more New Mexicans can enjoy safe drinking water, and cleaner water for their community and watersheds.

“Construction, repair and replacement of publicly owned water water treatment works, implementation of nonpoint source management plans, water conservation, reduced energy and carbon consumption,” he said. “So there’s a great climax nexus here to water. Avoided deconstruction from flooding during rain events and remediation of contaminated water and so many other opportunities.”

Water infrastructure capitalization grants through the funding program will continue to be awarded over the course of the next four years as grants and loans to communities across the state.