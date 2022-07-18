New Gallery Opens Highlighting New Mexico's Land Grants and Acequias History

Representatives from numerous New Mexico acequias and land grant communities gathered at the State Attorney General’s office to cut the ribbon on a new gallery celebrating New Mexico’s history.

The New Mexico Land Grant-Merced y Acequia Historical Gallery and Repository tells the story of New Mexico’s land grants and acequias with photos, maps and historical documents.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says the gallery represents New Mexico’s long history.

“Land Grants and Acequias are among the backbone of our culture and our history so this is as much about preservation as it is advocating for communities,” he said. “It’s important that our statutory mission really be upheld in telling stories but more importantly keeping a place where we can preserve these important legal documents.”

Historian Dr. Jacobo Baca says the gallery helps everybody know that the land grants and acequias are an important part of what New Mexico was in the past and how it helps to build into the future.

The gallery includes a digital repository with the history of New Mexico’s 51 Attorneys General, thirty-five Land Grants, Acequías, and leadership groups focused on the cultural unification of people, land, and water.