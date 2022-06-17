Santa Fe Trails Reopened

The City of Santa Fe is reopening all closed trails, parks and open spaces, effective immediately in conjunction with today's expiration of the Emergency Resolution previously approved by the Governing Body. The rainfall on Thursday night, and predicted rains over the weekend and next week, allow for a safe reopening of the trails, at this time, as long as fire precautions and restrictions continue to be observed.

City officials will monitor the actual precipitation received, as well as proper use of the trails and adherence to fire restrictions, to determine if future closure orders need to be implemented.