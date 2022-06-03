NM Legislators Say New Gun Laws Will Be Coming During Next Year's Session

New Mexicans can expect to hear a lot about gun laws reform and other related issues during next year’s 60-day legislative session.

The Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee met Thursday to discuss its interim agenda. Gun violence will be a major discussion topic in the coming months.

In the aftermath of numerous mass shootings in the past few weeks, the focus nationwide has again turned to guns and what can be done to protect people from violence.

Senator Joseph Cerventes of Las Cruces is co-chair of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee.

He says New Mexico has been in the lead in gun safety measures and will continue to do so.

“We see people at the national level, people talking about ‘red flag’ laws now, we did that, and I was happy to sponsor that bill. We hear about people talking about closing gun-show loopholes and background checks. I sponsored (those bills) and we did that,” he said. “New Mexico has been leading where the rest of the country is finally catching up to but we’re not having the kind of effect that we need which is people need to feel safe when they go to the hospital and not having people kill their doctors and people need to be able to drop off their kids at school at feel safe.”

Cervantes says everything should be on the table regarding gun laws. He points out that a US Supreme Court decision in the next few months could put any gun restrictions in the hands of the states. He says New Mexico needs to be ready to pass laws to keep its citizens safe.