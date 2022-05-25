Santa Fe Redistricting Commission Has Quiet Town Hall

The Santa Fe Redistricting Commission held the first of three upcoming town hall meetings Tuesday night.

It was very quiet public participation-wise.

The meeting was held at the Main Public library downtown, but only one member of the public showed up to look at the series of proposed maps.

New City Council district lines must be drawn at least every ten years to compensate for changes in the city’s demographics.

District 3 has grown at a much faster rate than the other three districts so some major changes are being proposed.

Commission Chair Lillie Mae Ortiz says she’s hoping for more public participation at the next two Town Hall meetings that will be held in June.

“We ask the public to please join us, either in writing, or telephone calls to the City Clerk, or emails, or come to the meetings and show us what they really like so e canbuse their comments as well,” she said.

The Redistricting Commission will be holding Town Hall meetings June 14th at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and June 28th at the Southside Library. Both will start at 5:30.