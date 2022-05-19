© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Government

Former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovich Sits Down With KSFR

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
20220518_102915.jpg
Tazbah McCullah
/
KSFR
Former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovich speaks with KSFR Reporter Kevin Meerschaert at Capital High School in Santa Fe

Marie Yovanovich spent 33 years of her life in the diplomatic core.  She served as U.S. ambassador to Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine under three presidents.

Then, it all came crashing down and she became a pawn in a presidential reelection campaign.

Her testimony to Congress played a key role in the first impeachment of Doanld Trump.         

She retired from the State Department in 2020 and is now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Institute.

Her memoir is titled “Lessons From the Edge” in which she discusses her life and career.

She was in town at the invitation of Global Santa Fe, and also spoke to students Wednesday at Capital High School where we sat down for a conversation.

Government Marie YovanovitchLessons From The EdgeVladimir PutinUkraine
Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert