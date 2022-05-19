Former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovich Sits Down With KSFR

Marie Yovanovich spent 33 years of her life in the diplomatic core. She served as U.S. ambassador to Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine under three presidents.

Then, it all came crashing down and she became a pawn in a presidential reelection campaign.

Her testimony to Congress played a key role in the first impeachment of Doanld Trump.

She retired from the State Department in 2020 and is now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Institute.

Her memoir is titled “Lessons From the Edge” in which she discusses her life and career.