NM Secretary of State's Office releases information on early voting for those affected by wildfires

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published May 11, 2022 at 11:09 AM MDT
As fires continue to rage across multiple parts of New Mexico, the Secretary of State’s office has released information regarding how the 2022 Primary Election will be administered in certain areas affected by the fires.

In Mora County, due to the fires, the county clerk’s office has been temporarily moved to Wagon Mound City Hall, the office will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm and county services will be available, including in-person early voting with the County Clerk.

Other counties in the state that are at risk of fire danger and potential disruptions include San Miguel, Los Alamos, and Sandoval.

The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging those who live in these counties to participate in early voting as soon as possible, at their respective County Clerk’s offices.

All registered major party voters can vote by mail in the 2022 Primary Election by using an absentee ballot.

If you have been displaced by the fires or have preemptively relocated away from your primary residence, the Secretary of State’s office encourages you to consider voting by mail using an absentee ballot.

You can visit the Secretary of State’s website and request an absentee ballot online.

Gino Gutierrez
