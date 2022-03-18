Governor, legislative leadership call special session for economic relief for New Mexicans

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislative leadership have announced a special session that will aim to bring relief to New Mexicans amid rising costs, the legislature will also consider a revised version of the junior bill as well, that was vetoed by Lujan Grisham.

This special session will take up measures of economic relief in the face of rising costs to consumers, keeping more money in New Mexicans’ pockets by building on the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief to New Mexico seniors, families, and businesses.

Majority Leader Peter Wirth calls the special session a “win-win for New Mexicans” and says it will produce much needed relief from high fuel costs and fund fifty million dollars in projects that will benefit communities across the state.

Governor Lujan Grisham said it is their responsibility to do what they can to ease the burden families are facing across the state.

The special session is scheduled to begin on April 5th.