Roundhouse Democrats Caucus, No Decision On Extraordinary Session

New Mexico Democratic Legislators met Tuesday night in caucuses to discuss a possible extraordinary session.

At issue is Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s veto of Senate Bill 48, known as the Junior Bill dollar that included 50-million dollars for various projects across the state.

She told lawmakers she was unconvinced the projects uphold the principles of fiscal responsibility or represent wise investments.

Lawmakers disagreed as the bill passed both chambers unanimously.

Right after the veto some legislators began calling for an extraordinary session to override the veto.

Three-fifths of lawmakers in both chambers would have to agree for the session to take place.

After the Tuesday night caucus, House Speaker Brian Egolf said the conversation is continuing on what path should be taken to restore the funding.

“We are getting very close to an agreement with the Senate and the Executive Branch and I am confident that we will meet in the next few weeks and projects from domestic violence shelters to mentorship programs to uranium cleanup will be restored and we will also have a plan to put hundreds of millions of dollars in the form of energy assistance rebates into the hands of New Mexico taxpayers,” he said.

Egolf says he has not yet had a conversation with the Senate regarding a possible extraordinary session, but is optimistic there will be a positive outcome regarding the proposed funding in the next few weeks.