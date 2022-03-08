Lujan Grisham, Other Governors Call For Federal Gas Tax Suspension

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has joined five other Democratic Governors asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of the year.

Lujan Grisham along with Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jared Polis of Colorado, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota sent a letter to congressional leaders asking for swift action in support of The Gas Prices Relief Act.

Lujan Grisham says we should be looking for relief from rising gas prices in any place it can be found.

“And I want to talk, which is a little bit trickier, to the industry. the industry. Do they have some ideas about providing direct relief? It would have to be something specific that they would volunteer to do. Unfortunately utility prices, energy prices, oil and gas, it’s a worldwide global market that we could spend and I could be educated on for probably a month.”

In the letter, the Governors said at a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans.