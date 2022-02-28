Two finalists for Santa Police Chief announced

Santa Fe City Manager John Blair has announced the two finalists from the nationwide search for the next Santa Fe Police Department Chief.

The first finalist, Paul Joye, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police Operations for the Santa Fe Police Department and is currently serving as the city’s Interim Police Chief.

The other finalist, Andrew Rodriguez, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police for the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Blair said the two candidates have both shown themselves to be highly qualified law enforcement professionals and Blair believes both could successfully serve as Santa Fe’s next police chief.

Next week, the two finalists will meet with Mayor Alan Webber, City Councilors, City Manager John Blair, Kyra Ocha, Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety and City Attorney Erin McHerry.

The city will also host a public Q&A forum next week with the two finalists.

The questions asked will be from a community survey done by Santa Fe residents last week, and from an upcoming dialogue session featuring a diverse panel of Santa Fe voices scheduled to take place sometime next week.

Blair is expected to name the next Police Chief by the end of March.