© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Two finalists for Santa Police Chief announced

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published February 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST
santa fe police cars_0.jpg
Santa Fe Police Department
/

Santa Fe City Manager John Blair has announced the two finalists from the nationwide search for the next Santa Fe Police Department Chief.

The first finalist, Paul Joye, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police Operations for the Santa Fe Police Department and is currently serving as the city’s Interim Police Chief.

The other finalist, Andrew Rodriguez, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police for the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Blair said the two candidates have both shown themselves to be highly qualified law enforcement professionals and Blair believes both could successfully serve as Santa Fe’s next police chief.

Next week, the two finalists will meet with Mayor Alan Webber, City Councilors, City Manager John Blair, Kyra Ocha, Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety and City Attorney Erin McHerry.

The city will also host a public Q&A forum next week with the two finalists.

The questions asked will be from a community survey done by Santa Fe residents last week, and from an upcoming dialogue session featuring a diverse panel of Santa Fe voices scheduled to take place sometime next week.

Blair is expected to name the next Police Chief by the end of March.

Government
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez