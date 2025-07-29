Bishop’s Lodge Permit Raises Complex Issues for Area Residents

Bishop’s Lodge Resort has built a new state-of-the-art wastewater management plant on its property near Little Tesuque Creek. It’s now seeking a permit from NM ED to operate the facility.

Public debate on the Bishop’s Lodge permit has been confusing - often producing conflicting and sometimes alarming information about how best to protect Tesuque’s water supply.

Residents find themselves in the difficult position of having to decide:

• Whose information and technical analysis is correct and can be trusted?

• Will the Environment Department's regulations effectively protect their water supply?

• Will lingering questions and concerns be adequately addressed through the permit process?

Earlier this year Protect Tesuque - a local non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the quality of Tesuque’s water supply - sued the Environment Department.

At issue was what water quality standards will be used to regulate Bishop’s Lodge discharge and are these regulations adequate to protect Tesuque’s water supply.

We asked Protect Tesuque and the ED to describe why they believe the regulations they support are the best way to protect Tesuque’s water supply.

First we spoke with Rusty Day - a board member of Protect Tesuque. According to Day the liquid waste regulations his organization favors are a better way to ensure the safety of Tesuque’s water supply.

Additionally Day says testing and monitoring requirements are inadequate under regulations the ED favors.

The ED provided a written response which states that ground and surface water protection regulations provide a higher level of protection than liquid waste regulations in this particular situation.

These regs allow the ED to design a site-specific discharge permit; the permit must be renewed every 5 years; and the dept can modify the permit conditions if new issues or concerns emerge.

On July 8 the NM Supreme Court ruled in favor of the ED - re-affirming the agency’s position about which regulations apply to the Bishop’s Lodge case.

The permit process - which had been put on hold - will re-start in the coming weeks. There’ll be new public hearings and a comment period where the public can raise questions and concerns as needed.

Tesuque is not the only SF area community struggling with how to protect its groundwater and drinking water supply. The communities of La Cienega and La Cieneguilla have recently experienced severe contamination of domestic water wells that provide drinking water to residents.

We asked SF County Commissioner Camilla Bustamante, who represents these communities, what lessons she and her constituents have learned as a result of facing a drinking water contamination crisis that is raising lots of complex technical & scientific questions.

Bustamante said one of the most important ways for communities to avoid major environmental problems - is for all the key parties to understand their roles & responsibilities in advance of a crisis.

According to Bustamante regulators, technical experts, the public & advocacy groups each have an important role to play in the public policy debate:

• Agencies responsible for managing environmental issues need to ensure appropriate regulations and personnel are in place and are prepared to enforce regulations.

• Those parties contributing information and analysis to the public debate - including regulators, technical experts, advocacy groups and members of the public - need to provide easily understood information from recognized and credible sources that help the average citizen make informed choices.

• Area residents play a pivotal role in protecting themselves and their families from environmental harm.

• Bustamante says residents need to stay informed about issues affecting their own health and safety and understand what actions they may need to take to protect themselves.

• She says residents on domestic water wells need to test their wells on a regular basis - even if they have to pay for testing - to ensure their water is safe to use & drink.

As the Bishop’s Lodge permit process resumes, the ED explains the public has the right to provide comments on draft permit applications - including comments that might result in conditions being placed on that permit. '

Once a permit is issued, community members can report any non-compliance issues they observe & request the ED take action to address those issues.

