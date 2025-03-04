Asteroids and Meteors

An interview with Galen Gisler about asteroids hitting the earth.

Most asteroids are smaller and are unlikely to have much impact if the collide with our planet. There are less than 900 known asteroids that are large enough to have a huge impact on our planet.

The only predicted collision with one of the larger ones could happen 800 years from now.

We also discuss the Dart Mission. This mission successfully altered an asteroid trajectory and could provide a basis for protecting our planet from asteroid collisions.