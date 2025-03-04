© 2025
Asteroids and Meteors

KSFR | By James Werbel
Published March 4, 2025 at 1:24 PM MST

An interview with Galen Gisler about asteroids hitting the earth.

Most asteroids are smaller and are unlikely to have much impact if the collide with our planet. There are less than 900 known asteroids that are large enough to have a huge impact on our planet.

The only predicted collision with one of the larger ones could happen 800 years from now.

We also discuss the Dart Mission. This mission successfully altered an asteroid trajectory and could provide a basis for protecting our planet from asteroid collisions.
Environment
James Werbel
James Werbel is a Professor Emeritus of Management at Iowa State University. He moved to Santa Fe and 2016 to be close to the mountains and outdoor activities. Before moving to NM James was a reporter for KHOI radio in Ames, Iowa doing stories of community interest and live broadcasts with guests.

When he moved to Santa Fe he started working with KSFR radio as a top of the hour news reporter until 2018. After covid, he decided to go back to radio news and focus on stories related to NGOs, the arts,
