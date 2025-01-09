EPA and Tribal Leaders Collaborate on Quivira Cleanup

Federal and tribal leaders have unveiled a long-term plan to clean up uranium contamination at the Quivira Mines site on Navajo Nation land near Gallup.

The effort, spearheaded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Navajo Nation, aims to address significant health and environmental risks posed by radioactive and metal-laden mine waste.

The news came in a Tuesday press release from the EPA.

Starting in early 2025, the project will involve the removal of more than 1 million cubic yards of contaminated material from three key areas at the site.

This waste will be transported to a specially constructed disposal facility at the Red Rocks Landfill, east of Thoreau, New Mexico.

The initiative—spanning six to eight years—includes permitting, construction, and long-term monitoring of the new repository to ensure safety and compliance.

The Quivira Mines site cleanup is part of broader efforts by the EPA, the Navajo Nation, and neighboring states to tackle the legacy of uranium mining across the Southwest.

Over decades, mining activity left behind radioactive debris, disproportionately affecting Indigenous communities.

Officials hope this project will serve as a turning point for affected areas.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren acknowledged that while the cleanup plan may not address all community concerns, it represents meaningful progress.

He called it a compromise, one that prioritizes immediate action.

EPA Regional Administrator Martha Guzman echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to working with tribal and state leaders. She said the project will pave the way for Dine communities to safely use the land.

The contaminated waste, including soil and rock with trace levels of uranium and other metals, will be cleared from three specific areas: two segments of Church Rock and the Kerr McGee Ponds.

Local community members have long voiced concerns about the health risks associated with uranium exposure.

In addition to removing waste, the project includes comprehensive monitoring and management plans.

