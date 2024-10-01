Tribal Water Settlement Bills Go Before Senate Committee

Proposed legislation that aims to settle water rights between the federal government and tribes whose land is in New Mexico was the subject of a hearing in Washington last week.

Senator Martin Heinrich and representative Gabe Vasquez introduced the Zuni Indian Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act in July.

According to a press release issued by Heinrich's office, the bill would unlock federal funding to support a trust for sustainable water management and infrastructure development that upholds the federal government’s responsibility while protecting the sacred Zuni Salt Lake.

Heinrich testified on behalf of the Zuni proposed law and several other water settlement measures during the hearing.

“The United States has failed to protect Zuni’s water rights, and has allowed their water to be diverted to other purposes. Overuse of water in the Zuni Basin has caused the Zuni people to suffer from a lack of water for their community, their businesses, and their traditional agricultural practices. This injustice continues today. Without reliable access to clean water, it is difficult for Zuni to attract new businesses that create jobs and revenues for the Tribe.”

The bill ratifies the settlement between the federal government, the state of New Mexico, and the Zuni and affirms the tribe’s water rights for irrigation, livestock, storage, and domestic and other uses.

Last week’s hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs also addressed the Navajo Nation Rio San Jose Stream System Water Rights Settlement Act and the Rio San José and Rio Jemez Water Settlements Act.

The latter measure would implement water settlements agreed to by the pueblos of Acoma and Laguna, the U.S., New Mexico, and non-tribal entities.

