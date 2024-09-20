Produced Water and the Strategic Supply

State officials and lawmakers are taking next steps in the effort to preserve New Mexico’s water resources.

Inspired by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement in 2023 of intentions to establish a Strategic Water Supply, the state’s environmental administrators are focused on how to re-use produced water that is generated by New Mexico’s oil and gas companies.

Among the lingering issues emerging from the idea of recycling produced water and other brackish water resources are the environmental impact and the budgetary implications.

In a document released yesterday before a meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee, the New Mexico Environment Department clarified that it had requested a special appropriation of $250 million for next fiscal year to support the Strategic Water Supply.

State representative Debra Sariñana wondered if there were additional ways to pay for the process.

“So my question is . . . the gas and oil industry created this toxic water. Are we asking them to clean it up at all?” asked Sariñana.

NMED secretary James Kenney responded by saying that because the Produced Water Act regulates the process of how oil companies treat their water, those firms are essentially in charge of the clean-up.

NMED published a 63-page draft feasibility study this week that analyzes the technical and economic viability of the proposed water strategy.

The study noted that researchers are continuing to unpack the potential impacts of reusing treated produced water outside of oilfields. They’re looking at how discharge could affect human health, disposing of residual chemicals, and how much energy is expended in that process.

During yesterday’s meeting with the LFC, secretary Kenney also spoke about the importance of keeping attention on the fresh supply of water, too.

“Until we put a real value on freshwater in the state of New Mexico, we’re undervaluing our greatest resource every single day in the state," Kenney said.

"I think that is truly what we’re not talking enough about. How do we continue to promote fresh water for its highest and best use and make it something that is a true commodity and put to its most beneficial use for New Mexicans?"

The NMED feasibility study is posted for feedback.

