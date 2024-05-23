Indios Wildfire Update

The Indios Wildfire, located in the Coyote Ranger District, that was first reported Sunday afternoon, has increased in area now covering 851 acres as of Wednesday, May 22.

The wildfire was first reported Sunday afternoon, May 19, 2024, and is located 7 miles north of the village of Coyote and burning within the Rio Chama Canyon Wilderness.

Fire Investigators determined the cause of the wildfire was lightning.

The Northern New Mexico Type 3 Team under Incident Commander Luke McLarty assumed command of the wildfire the morning of May 22.

Resources on the fire include the Carson and Sacramento Hot Shot crews, 4 engines, 1 helicopter, equipment, and fire management.

The Northern NM Type 3 IMT is currently moving forward with a strategy to contain the wildfire.

The containment strategy means using tactical actions to manage the fire within a predetermined area.

This strategy lets fire play its natural role in a fire-dependent ecosystem within the Chama River Canyon Wilderness.

Wildfire management decisions are informed by several factors including firefighter safety, terrain, resource availability, fire behavior, past prescribed fire units and vegetation management projects in the area, threats to public safety and property, and fire season outlook and modeling.

The Type 3 IMT, working with the SFNF, will discuss altering management strategies if conditions change.

Smoke is visible and local communities may experience smoke impacts along Highways 96, 112, and 84.

A closure order will be finalized soon for the Continental Divide Trail section from the junction of Highway 96 near Coyote and Skull Bridge along the Rio Chama.

There is signage at both trail junctions.