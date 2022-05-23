Santa Fe Celebrates Water Conservation

The city of Santa Fe spent part of the weekend urging residents to conserve water.

“Santa Fe Saves Water Day” was held in several locations on Saturday including at Railyard Park where several organizations pitched tents to demonstrate ways people can conserve water as the drought continues.

Santa Fe Water Conservation Manager Christine Chavez said a lot of water use is occurring outdoors right now and people should keep in mind the amount of water they’ll need to use when planting.

“One of the things when you are planting your gardens this summer is to be really aware of what you’re putting in the ground,” she said. “We recommend native plants and trees that double as pollinators. We also want to make sure there is enough water to make sure that tree survives so it’s not just random buying and planting in the garden anymore, it’s a really thoughtful process.”

The event at the Railyard was part of National Kids to the Park Day to inspire children and families to get outdoors.

Other events included the city’s Water Conservation Office giving away rain barrels and holding a tour of local rain gardens.