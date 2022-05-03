Las Vegas Mayor says "now is not the time to panic" as fire continues to burn

As the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire continues to rage near Las Vegas, Mayor Louie Trujillo is urging his citizens to remain calm and respectful.

“I’d like to encourage the citizens to be patient and kind and now is not the time to panic in any way. We’re trying to keep in touch with as many people as we can, and so we’re asking people to be nice and kind and to understand, you know, that we’re all in this together and we’re going to get through this.”

As of this morning’s daily update on nmfireinfo.com , the fire has currently burned 145,854 acres and is 20% contained.

Calmer than expected winds on Monday allowed an opportunity for firefighters to engage in suppression tactics in anticipation of less than favorable weather ahead.

A red flag warning is currently in effect from 12:00pm to 9:00pm today, with maximum wind speeds of 25-30 and gusts of 45mph. Temperatures are also expected to be high, in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Mayor Trujillo said Las Vegas’ citizens are on edge given the proximity of the fire.

“Everyone is on pins and needles, sort of anxious. Wanting to know what if, and when, and what. Definitely feeling an angst.”

Trujillo also said the city has struggled to keep business open, with both the local Walmart and Starbucks currently closed.

While none of the city proper is currently in an evacuation status, Cylinder Road near Las Vegas has been evacuated, along with Montezuma as well.

Trujillo said if the fire should prompt an evacuation of the city, they are prepared.

“We’ve done a lot of planning since this thing started. I’m very confident that we can do what we need to do."