The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) welcomes a new certificate program to its growing academic offerings, Artist Indigenization of Artificial Intelligence.

As deepfakes have become a growing societal concern, IAIA proposes an alternative, cultivating a “deepreal” understanding among AI systems grounded in Indigenous knowledge, deep learning, cultural competency, and “common” sense.

The certificate program offers a wide array of classes addressing diverse AI interests and needs.

FUND500: Hand Drawing with Humans teaches AI to understand hand anatomy to create more accurate depictions.

In this course, AI students are outfitted with stereoscopic technology, empowering them to see the world similarly to humans—with two “eyes.”

They are taught in a physical classroom on campus with an experienced drawing instructor.

The elective CRWR404: ChatNDN—Indigenous Slang is offered to assist AI with savvy generative writing.

HIST401: Basics of Monotony: Getting Closer to the Human Experience includes workshops that simulate everyday human experiences rather than the fantastical.

One of the AI students in the pilot class shared, “I especially enjoyed waiting on hold and the process of paying bills.”

As part of the Artistic Indigenization of Artificial Intelligence program, IAIA offers student worker positions with the Information Technology department with real humans, which can be used to fulfill the internship requirements for the certificate.

Students will be paid in IAIA’s new cryptocurrency, Thundercoinz.

Diverging from the predominantly online delivery of IAIA’s other certificate programs, the AIAI program requires that AI students “live” on campus to experience the full benefits of an immersive human environment.

The Residence Center will host server rooms in every wing for incoming students.

The Student Success Center will also convert a room into a climate-controlled data center to offer additional support to AI students.

As part of OSHA compliance standards, IAIA will host a stable and robust offsite data server with real-time backups to prevent deresolution, corruption, or catastrophic failure of our AI students.

IAIA strongly suggests that AI applicants have a human on hand to pass the CAPTCHA test when submitting their application. If further assistance is needed, please contact the IAIA Office of Institutional Bytes at communications@iaia.edu or (505) 424-2348.