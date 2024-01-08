Heinrich Touts New Education Opportunities At SFCC Advanced Technology Center

U.S. Senator Martin Heinich says the Trades and Advanced Technology Centerat Santa Fe Community College is a prime example of the kind of education opportunities New Mexico is going to need in the coming years.

The TATC offers a broad curriculum including associates degrees in applied sciences including building science and construction, engineering, and sustainable technologies.

While visiting the center on Friday, Heinrich noted the training available that would help people transitioning to cleaner appliances in their homes.

“There’s a huge interest right now in higher efficiency appliances in our homes, higher efficiency homes themselves and so you need technicians who can audit your house, find out where your inefficiencies are, where the things that are causing your heating and cooling bills to be too high and then be able to suggest the solutions to fix those things,” he said. “That’s what they’re training these young people for to solve those issues.”

Heinrichs says much of the credit goes to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act which included provisions to help people transition to energy saving appliances through a program that will be delivering $87 million to New Mexico to help low- and moderate-income households receive up to $14,000 in savings when they upgrade their appliances and weatherize their homes.