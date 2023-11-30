IAIA Breaks Ground On New Housing For Students

Students at the Institute of American Indian Arts just outside of Santa Fe will soon have a more affordable place to live and work.

Local officials and educators were on hand Wednesday as IAIA broke ground on a new mixed-use housing facility.

The 18,000 square foot facility will include flexible housing spaces, two integrated studios, common areas and office space.

IAIA Vice President of Operations Larry Mirabel says with the high cost of housing in and around Santa Fe, the new housing will be a great benefit to more students.

“Housing is always especially in Santa Fe. We have a number of students who commute to campus. We do have a fair number that live on campus,” he said. “What this will do it will provide our students with a safe, reliable, and I believe an affordable alternative to living within the city where they’re right next door to the resources they need.”

When completed in time for the fall semester of 2024, there will be thirteen new suite-style units that will be able to accommodate families or dorm-style residents.

Mirabel says they have yet to decide how much the new units will cost students but he added it can be assured it will be less than what most places are currently going for in Santa Fe.

The construction comes from the school’s 2020 master plan that showed the need for housing particularly since the old structures that were torn down to make way for the new building were in extremely bad shape.

The $11.29 million cost for construction is being paid for by the Bureau of Indian Education, the US Department of Education and private funds.