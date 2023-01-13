Sarah Boses New Santa Fe School Board President

The Santa Fe School Board has named Vice-President Sara Boses as its new President for the calendar year.

Outgoing President Kate Noble said after four years in the top spot, it was time for someone else to take over. Usually, the presidency changes every year, but with COVID board members preferred the stability of keeping her in the position, but Noble says the pandemic better controlled it’s time to step aside.

Boses is a Santa Fe native and has been on the Board since 2020.

She says she wants to continue to see improvements in the classroom and keep the district moving forward.

“I’m really pleased with the direction of things. I’m excited about how all of that fits together with our reimagining process,” she said. “I really feel hopeful and very optimistic and energized. I know that there’s some cynicism and we just have to keep working.”

Boses has four children, three still in the Santa Fe Schools.

Sacha Anderson has been elected as the new vice-president, Roman “Tiger” Abyeta is the new Board Secretary.