Supporters Of Amendment 1 Start Final Push For Passage

With a week left for ballots to be cast, supporters of Amendment 1 are making a final push to get the permanent education funding passed.

The Amendment would provide additional annual mandatory distributions from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to education.

The dollars would be earmarked for enhanced instruction of at-risk students, extending the school year, teacher compensation and early childhood education.

While polling shows the amendment well on its way to passing, supporters aren’t letting up until the end.

Allan Sanchez is President of CHI St. Joseph’s Children of New Mexico and has been a long champion of getting the amendment on the ballot.

He says things have changed in the decade since the drive for the amendment began but now is the time to make sure it’s approved.

“It doesn’t matter what poll has been taken, only one poll matters, the one on Nov. 8th, get out there and vote,” he said. “This is empowering. New Mexico, when you vote for this, you’re voting for our children and their future. A future that is so bright and if you stay home, you’re breaking the dream, you’re breaking the promise.”

Sanchez was joined Tuesday morning by Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and Early Childhood Education Secretary Elizebeth Grognisky at the Santa Fe Community College Kids Campus to support the amendment.

They say the campus is a great example of the programs that could be available to young children across New Mexico with permanent funding.