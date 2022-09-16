US Mint, NM History Museum Honor Santa Fe's Nina Otero-Warren

The New Mexico History Museum is honoring the life of Nina Otero-Warren this weekend commemorating the release of the US Mint’s American Women Quarter honoring the New Mexican suffragette.

On Friday, representatives from the Mint and The U.S. Women's History Museum were at Nina Otero-Warren Community School in Santa Fe to speak with the students about the woman their school is named after and to give all of them, and their teachers their own just released quarters.

It’s part of a celebration taking place this weekend at the New Mexico History Museum so people can learn more about Otero-Warren.

Head Curator Alicia Romero says several events are being held this weekend including free admission to the museum on Sunday and a panel discussion Saturday. Admission is free for the talk but pre-registration is required.

“Nina Otero-Warren…is from here and this is our first time that we have somebody from (New Mexico) on our currency and this is a great opportunity for us to share her story with the city, with the state, and with the country.”

Otero-Warren was the first female superintendent of the Santa Fe School District and in 1922, she was the first Spanish/American woman to run for the U.S. Congress.

Other women who have been honored by the US Mint in the American Women’s Quarters Series include poet and activist Maya Angelou, the first American women in space Sally Ride and first female Chief of the Cherokee Nation Wilma Mankiller.