The City of Albuquerque and CNM partner on film curriculum at the Railyards

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller convinced CNM leadership Tuesday morning to announce the city’s partnership with the college on a new endeavor that will allow both community members and CNM students access careers in the film industry.

Starting this fall, CNM will hold a series of film and digital media courses in the Flue Shop at the Albuquerque Railyards.

This partnership will also allow CNM’s Film Technician students to have the opportunity to use the Railyards in the fall for student productions.

Keller said this development in the partnership between the city and CNM has been a long time coming. “I want to begin by saying that, it was a very cold day in the middle of COVID, I think three years ago-ish, or two years ago and we announced a partnership or really a letter of commitment that we were going to try and activate this space for the first time in forty years.”

The rollout of the curriculum at the Railyards will begin on October 22nd, when registration for these courses opens up to students. Those who are interested in the film programs can find more information at www.cnm.edu or at www.cnmingenuity.org .

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News A set currently at the Railyards

In November, CNM Film Production students will be shooting on-site across the Railyard facility. A screening of the students' productions will take place on December 8th.

CNM President Tracy Hartzler said this program will be a great first step.

“We know this historic site will provide our students with an inspiring backdrop for learning, we know it has set the stage of many great movies, but we certainly know this is only the first step in many great opportunities for our students, our neighborhoods and community partners as we go forward.”

CNM plans to hold various functions related to film and digital media programs at the Railyards, including alumni networking events and advisory committee meetings.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News This partnership between the city and college will look to reinvigorate the Railyards

This partnership will also mark the beginning of the first regularly scheduled activities at the Railyards, with plans to expand course offerings in the future.