Education

NM Democrats respond to Mark Ronchetti's education plan

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published September 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT
IMG_1239.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
New Mexico Senate President Pro Temp Mimi Stewart speaks during the democratic response to Republican Mark Ronchetti's education plan

New Mexico Senate President Pro Temp Mimi Stewart held a press conference Tuesday morning in Albuquerque to respond to the education plan unveiled by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti.

The plan released this morning by Ronchetti’s campaign is split into eight different categories.

“Making Up For Lost Time”, “Put More Education Dollars in the Classroom”, “Protect Parents’ Rights to Engage in Their Children’s Education”, “Better Prepare Our Students for the Workforce”, “Improve the System School-by-School, Focus on Developing Great Leaders”, “Early Intervention: the Keys to Success”, “Attack the Truancy Problem” and “School Safety and Attention to Mental, Emotional Health”.

More details on each of these sections is available on Ronchetti’s campaign website.

Stewart, who was an educator before being elected into public office, said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration's approach to education has been the best she’s seen in the four governors she has served under.

But said the achievements under Grisham are now under threat from this education program Ronchetti has developed.

“All of it is now at risk with Mark Ronchetti’s education plan.”

Stewart said Ronchetti’s plan opposes early childhood education, infrastructure for schools, the opportunity scholarship, teachers and the teachers unions.

“I really believe he’s a danger to public education as we know it here”

When asked how the predominantly democratic legislature would work with Ronchetti should he get elected in November, Stewart said there’s nothing in his education plan that he could do alone.

“I can’t find anything in his plan that he could do himself. He is out to change basic education public policy. He can’t do that by himself, it takes the legislature.”

In closing, Stewart said she is excited to continue working with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, saying they still have many more things to accomplish in the education sector.

“We have lots of plans and I’m hoping that we move forward with our current governor.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
