APD Seizes Firearms and Narcotics

The Albuquerque Police Department has been actively combing the streets in their attempts to suppress crime in the city.

Since the beginning of the year, the Central Narcotics Unit and the Gun Violence Suppression Unit have been running investigations at the street level along the Central Avenue corridor; many of these operations are undercover.

Thus far their efforts have yielded 28 felony arrests and have cleared 24 felony warrants.

In one of the arrests, detectives noticed a male trafficking narcotics from a vehicle near Central Avenue and San Mateo Boulevard

The detectives attempted to pull the vehicle over and the suspect fled and caused a crash near Isleta and Rio Bravo.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and identified him as Charles Casias.

Casias had 4 felony warrants and was booked for aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, concealing identity and a few other traffic offenses.

The officers were able to secure a warrant for Casias’ vehicle and recovered various drugs, firearms and ammunition.

This included over 3,000 fentanyl pills, 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, 39 grams of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine, and 25 grams of crack cocaine.

Also recovered were two hand guns, one of which had full auto capabilities and ammunition and magazines.

In another operation detectives were able to locate and follow through with an arrest warrant for Daniel Saiz for Robbery related charges.

A warrant to search his residents was executed and they recovered a firearm, ammunition and parts, and 149 fentanyl pills.

The firearm recovered from Saiz has been linked to 7 incidents recorded with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

APD Chief Harold Medina said “APD will continue to proactively target the high crime areas of the city and those who are driving the violent crime. Our detectives are having higher success rates connecting crimes to firearms and seizing narcotics from the streets because of crime fighting initiatives like these.”