APD Creates S.H.O.T. to Target Gun Violence

The Albuquerque Police department has launched a new program called S.H.O.T.

The program is utilizing data from ShotSpotter technology, to address gun violence in Albuquerque neighborhoods.

ShotSpotter technology is a tool that is designed to detect the sound of gunshots and map their origin to help reduce response times for the officers on duty.

The pilot program that was being run in a southwest neighborhood has resulted in a 47% decrease in gunshots.

The S.H.O.T. Program is the abbreviation of ShotSpotter Hotspot Organized Tracking Program.

The S.H.O.T. Program is a first-of-its-kind system and was created by APD investigators at the Crime Lab.

This works in tandem with the city's Real Time Crime Center.

A Real Time Crime Center is a network of cameras across a city connected to a command post that can help give officers updates on situations as they are responding.

APD’s Real Time Crime Center has over 10,000 Cameras.

The area near Wisconsin St. and Chico Rd is where the data showed the highest number of gunshots.

The APD sent general letters to the residents of that area to let them know that they are trying to reduce their proximal gun violence.

The Department has also issued signs to spread awareness about the S.H.O.T. program.

Police Chief Harold Medina said ,“Our investigators and command staff have taken the ShotSpotter technology far beyond what it was ever intended to do.”

Mayor Tim Keller said, “APD is being innovative with ShotSpotter data and utilizing this technology in a way that no other department has attempted. We are leveraging investments in technology and working with the community to help keep families safe.”