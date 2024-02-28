Shots Fired During Bernalillo Auto Theft Unit Operation

On February 27th, deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Auto Theft Unit were actively conducting an operation in the area of Menaul and University.

The operation escalated around 11 PM when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ramada Plaza, near the intersection of Menaul and Newton.

Upon the deputies' attempt to conduct the stop, the suspect crashed their vehicle in the parking lot and discharged a firearm at the deputies.

The deputies, in response, returned fire.

The suspect attempted to evade capture by entering the hotel and later emerged in an attempt to flee the scene by stealing one of the deputies' vehicles.

This attempt was thwarted, and the suspect was successfully taken into custody without further incident.

No deputies were injured during this confrontation.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound deemed non-life-threatening.

The investigation into this deputy-involved shooting is being conducted by the Multi-Agency Task Force, ensuring a thorough and impartial examination of the events.